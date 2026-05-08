After election defeat, Salem NTK candidates to plant saplings matching votes polled

Speaking to the TNIE, Priyadharshini said, "We fully accept the people's mandate, but that does not mean we would stop our political engagement with the constituency after the elections. One of the key ideologies of our party has always been environmental protection and creating awareness about nature conservation, and we are seeing this as an opportunity to give back to the people and to the environment. I secured 8,450 votes, and I am planning to plant 8,450 saplings and personally ensure that they are maintained properly. Along with party cadres and volunteers, we will be taking up the plantation drive in and around Edappadi. Everyone living here is our people, not only those who voted for us, and we want this initiative to benefit everyone," she said.

Similarly, Gunaseela said that election campaign had helped her understand the everyday difficulties faced by people in the constituency. "I campaigned in this constituency continuously for around 96 days and met people directly through extensive door-to-door campaigning. In several areas, even basic civic facilities are still lacking, and especially women shared many grievances and concerns that have remained unresolved for years. We are planning to plant saplings around the Mookaneri Lake area," she said.

Sureshkumar said that while the party expected a better vote share, the election outcome would not distance them from the people. "It is true that we expected a higher number of votes, but we still remain among the people and continue to work on the ground. The needs of the people need not necessarily be addressed only by MLAs or MPs, we can still contribute in whatever way possible," he said.