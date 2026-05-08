DMK withstood Vijay wave in south TN, Kanimozhi tops strike-rate chart in Assembly polls

THOOTHUKUDI: As the DMK begins a constituency-wise review of the alliance’s poll performance, Thoothukudi MP and deputy general secretary Kanimozhi Karunanidhi has emerged as the best-performing regional in-charge, recording the highest strike rate among senior leaders entrusted with election management across the state.

Among the eight regions monitored by senior party leaders, Kanimozhi, who oversaw campaign coordination in 22 seats across Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari, secured victories in 13 seats.

The internal performance chart places Kanimozhi at the top with a 59.09% strike rate, followed by KN Nehru (51.35%), MRK Panneerselvam (40%), R Sakkarapani (38.10%), Thangam Thennarasu (34.48%), Senthil Balaji (22.58%), AV Velu (17.14%) and A Raja (6.06%). A senior party leader said that the DMK leadership is mulling an organisational rejig based on the performance of the party leaders and candidates.