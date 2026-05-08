DMK withstood Vijay wave in south TN, Kanimozhi tops strike-rate chart in Assembly polls

THOOTHUKUDI: As the DMK begins a constituency-wise review of the alliance’s poll performance, Thoothukudi MP and deputy general secretary Kanimozhi Karunanidhi has emerged as the best-performing regional in-charge, recording the highest strike rate among senior leaders entrusted with election management across the state.
Among the eight regions monitored by senior party leaders, Kanimozhi, who oversaw campaign coordination in 22 seats across Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari, secured victories in 13 seats.
The internal performance chart places Kanimozhi at the top with a 59.09% strike rate, followed by KN Nehru (51.35%), MRK Panneerselvam (40%), R Sakkarapani (38.10%), Thangam Thennarasu (34.48%), Senthil Balaji (22.58%), AV Velu (17.14%) and A Raja (6.06%). A senior party leader said that the DMK leadership is mulling an organisational rejig based on the performance of the party leaders and candidates.
According to sources, Nehru ensured DMK candidates won in 19 of the 37 seats under his charge. Virudhunagar district secretary Thangam Thennarasu, who supervised 29 seats in the Madurai region, secured victories in 10 seats. Cuddalore East district secretary MRK Panneerselvam ensured victories in eight of the 20 seats under his watch, while former minister Sakkarapani secured wins in eight of the 21 constituencies.
Senthil Balaji, who coordinated campaign in 31 seats in West TN, managed to secure victory in seven seats. EV Velu, who oversaw 35 constituencies in the northwestern belt, won only six seats, while former union minister A Raja ensured victory in just two of the 33 constituencies assigned to him.
It may be noted that South TN has favoured the DMK amid a strong TVK wave across the state. Sources close to Kanimozhi said TVK failed to win any seat in Kanniyakumari and Tenkasi, both of which were part of the region assigned to her.