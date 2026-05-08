‘Vijay should stake claim after post-poll allies elect him leader’: Former AG Subramanian

CHENNAI: Former advocate general K Subramanian said since TVK president Vijay is proposing a post-poll alliance to muster a majority to form the government, the parties that support him should elect him as their leader before staking claim to form the government, as per the convention followed by Presidents and governors in the past.

On the current political developments, Subramanian told the TNIE, “It appears the TVK president is claiming support for a majority on the basis of the letter given by the Congress. In case there is a post-poll alliance, the governor will be within his rights to insist upon the letters from the remaining MLAs.”

The former AG also recalled when PM Narendra Modi was elected this time, the MPs of BJP, TDP, JDU, and others convened a meeting and elected Modi as their leader, and then the letter for staking claim to form the government was submitted to the President.

When asked about the delay on the part of the Governor in extending the invitation for forming the next government, Subramanian said, “Is there a delay on the part of the Governor? According to newspaper reports, the TVK president mentioned in his letter that he enjoys the support of 108 MLAs from his party, as well as five MLAs from the Congress.