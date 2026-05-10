Congress should be dissolved, says MA Baby

MADURAI: CPM general secretary MA Baby on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the Congress, saying the party should have been dissolved as Mahatma Gandhi had wanted.

“Now we are seeing degeneration among political leaders. Communists are alone fighting against degeneration. Communists should and have the responsibility to uphold scientific temper,” he added.

Speaking to reporters in Madurai, Baby also criticised Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar for delaying the invitation to TVK leader C Joseph Vijay to form the government despite the party emerging as the single largest formation in the Assembly elections.

“TVK leader Vijay has got the mandate in his favour, though short of 11 seats to form the government. But instead of inviting him, the governor refused to do so. A few decades ago, former BJP leader AB Vajpayee was invited to be sworn in as the prime minister as his party became the single largest party in the Lok Sabha. But he couldn’t win the majority. Such a similar situation prevails in Tamil Nadu after the Assembly elections. This is against a Supreme Court verdict, and cannot be accepted,” Baby said.

The veteran Marxist leader also termed the governor’s conduct as against democratic culture, adding that it undermines the democratic process that could lead to horse trading.

Baby backtracks

“If the choice of people is refused using governorship, then it is injurious to political society. More importantly, we informed our alliance partner DMK about our stand and they have accepted it,” he added.

Meanwhile, contrary to his remarks on Friday, he dismissed as “rumours” that DMK and AIADMK wanted to form an alliance. “There were rumours that some forces attempted to form the government with AIADMK with the help from the union government. We didn’t want the intervention of New Delhi in the Assembly election results in Tamil Nadu,” he added.