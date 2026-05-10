DMK-AIADMK backchannel talks to keep Vijay out fail as TVK secures support from allies

CHENNAI: The night was still young on Cenotaph Road on Friday when Thol Thirumavalavan’s old Ford Endeavour pulled up outside MK Stalin’s residence. The entire state had been watching VCK’s next move with bated breath.

With the CPI and CPM announcing unconditional external support to TVK formally on Friday evening, all Thirumavalavan expected to do was follow the Left parties, as he had stated earlier. However, he kept everyone waiting, and went straight to former chief minister and DMK president MK Stalin’s residence on Friday night.

A high-level VCK meeting had thrown up a different suggestion to seek a share of power in the new government.

While one section pushed for a ministerial berth or the post of deputy chief minister in a TVK-led government, another floated an idea of making Thirumavalavan the chief minister, backed by both the DMK and the AIADMK, sources privy to the meeting told the TNIE.

It is this proposal that prompted Thirumavalavan to visit Stalin at his residence for a consultation.

Stalin was reportedly receptive to the idea, but raised questions about future electoral politics. He asked which alliance VCK would prefer to contest the next elections with, if both Dravidian majors backed him for the top post.

The same proposal was also taken to AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami. Sources close to EPS, however, said he rejected it outright, noting it would damage his core vote bank.