Goal to avoid President’s rule in TN, says VCK's Thol Thirumavalan

CHENNAI: Announcing that his party would extend its unconditional support to the C Joseph Vijay’s TVK to form a government on Saturday, VCK president Thol Thirumavalan said their goal was to avoid President’s rule in the state. He said he had taken the decision in line with the Left parties. The VCK has two MLA-elects in the new House.

“We held discussions together with the Left parties. We have been travelling together since the days of People’s Welfare alliance in 2016. As we had already said that we would stand by the decision taken by the Left parties, VCK has also extended its support to Vijay to form the government and will not be part of the government,”

Thirumavalavan told reporters, adding that the decision was taken at the party’s high-level meeting on Friday evening. “We do not want VCK to become the reason for denying the opportunity for the party that won 108 seats to form the government,” he added.

He said that both VCK and the Left parties would extend only outside support to a TVK-led government and that no conditions had been imposed. He also confirmed that the VCK would remain in the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance.

“We do not believe this decision will affect our alliance relationship,” he said. Asked if DMK president MK Stalin had been informed about the decision, Thirumavalavan said Stalin had been informed in advance. “He told us that if we extend support, it would be our party’s decision. From the beginning, the DMK has maintained that it would not obstruct Vijay from forming the government,” he said.