Stalin welcomes decision of DMK alliance partners to support TVK

CHENNAI: On a day when TVK secured majority support to form the government, outgoing chief minister and DMK president M K Stalin and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami issued separate statements extending their warm greetings to the incoming Vijay-led dispensation.
Palaniswami’s statement, issued in the afternoon, effectively put to rest the possibilities about AIADMK and DMK, along with some allies, attempting to form the government.
In his statement on Saturday, Stalin welcomed the decision of the DMK alliance partners – CPI, CPM, VCK, and IUML – to extend support to the TVK government, saying their stand deserved respect and would ensure political stability in the state.
He, however, criticised the Congress, stating that MLAs who had contested and won as part of the DMK-led alliance did not visit Anna Arivalayam (DMK headquarters) to express gratitude after the results. “In a single day, the Congress severed its relationship with DMK and walked away,” he said.
Stalin noted that although the Secular Progressive Alliance led by DMK had fallen short of majority, the alliance had secured a significant vote share. Recalling his earlier statement that DMK would not obstruct the formation of the new government, he said the party would function as a constructive Opposition.
He also praised the Left parties and VCK for standing by the alliance. Referring to statements made by Left leaders P Shanmugam (CPM) and M Veerapandian (CPI), along with VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan, Stalin said their decision to remain in the DMK-led alliance while extending support to the TVK regime reflected their trust in DMK’s ideological politics.
Stalin further expressed gratitude to alliance leaders Khader Mohideen (IUML), Vaiko (MDMK), Premalatha Vijayakant (DMDK), Professor M H Jawahirulla (MMK), E R Eswaran (KMDK) and Thamimun Ansari (MJK) for standing with the party during the critical phase.
Appealing to the incoming government to continue the welfare schemes implemented during the DMK’s five-year tenure, Stalin said the initiatives had benefited women, youth, students, children, marginalised communities and government employees.
“These schemes were conceived with far-sighted thinking and careful planning. If they are continued, the benefits to people will persist, and the state will grow,” he said, while extending his best wishes.
Meanwhile, Palaniswami sent his good wishes for “the party forming the government” in Tamil Nadu. The brief statement was seen as an indication that AIADMK may stay away from efforts at alternative political formations amid TVK’s attempts to secure the support of 118 MLAs.
Significantly, Palaniswami’s statement came after he held discussions with newly-elected AIADMK MLAs at his residence. All senior party leaders attended the meeting. When asked about its purpose, two senior leaders indicated that a “gag order” has been in place since May 8, preventing them from speaking to the media until further instructions.