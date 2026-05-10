Stalin welcomes decision of DMK alliance partners to support TVK

CHENNAI: On a day when TVK secured majority support to form the government, outgoing chief minister and DMK president M K Stalin and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami issued separate statements extending their warm greetings to the incoming Vijay-led dispensation.

Palaniswami’s statement, issued in the afternoon, effectively put to rest the possibilities about AIADMK and DMK, along with some allies, attempting to form the government.

In his statement on Saturday, Stalin welcomed the decision of the DMK alliance partners – CPI, CPM, VCK, and IUML – to extend support to the TVK government, saying their stand deserved respect and would ensure political stability in the state.

He, however, criticised the Congress, stating that MLAs who had contested and won as part of the DMK-led alliance did not visit Anna Arivalayam (DMK headquarters) to express gratitude after the results. “In a single day, the Congress severed its relationship with DMK and walked away,” he said.

Stalin noted that although the Secular Progressive Alliance led by DMK had fallen short of majority, the alliance had secured a significant vote share. Recalling his earlier statement that DMK would not obstruct the formation of the new government, he said the party would function as a constructive Opposition.