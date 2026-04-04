Mamata Banerjee urges voters to unite against BJP ahead of West Bengal elections

At a public rally in Manikchak, Malda on April 4, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called on voters to come together against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming state assembly elections.

She accused the BJP of fostering division, disrespecting religious traditions, and creating unrest in regions like Malda.

The West Bengal Assembly elections are scheduled in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with counting set for May 4.

Addressing the gathering, Banerjee urged people to vote strategically, warning that supporting parties other than her All India Trinamool Congress could indirectly benefit the BJP. She further claimed there is an understanding between the BJP and the Indian National Congress in the state.

She raised concerns about the possible implementation of the NRC, stating it could lead to detention camps, but assured that her government would not allow such measures to affect citizens in West Bengal.

Banerjee also criticized the BJP over cultural and dietary issues, accusing the party of imposing its own interpretation of religion while ignoring Bengal’s traditions. She alleged that migrants from Bengal face discrimination in BJP-ruled states and appealed to them to return home and exercise their voting rights.

Additionally, she accused the BJP of attempting to influence the electoral process by intimidating candidates through agencies like the ED and CBI, claiming that such tactics would ultimately fail.

Framing the election as a democratic battle, Banerjee urged voters to respond through the ballot box, while accusing the BJP of spreading misinformation and neglecting rising living costs.

(With inputs from ANI)