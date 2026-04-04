'Thousands could be registered twice': Kapil Sibal flags alleged electoral irregularities in Bengal

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha member Kapil Sibal on Saturday alleged that some voters are registered in both West Bengal and Bihar, taking a swipe at the BJP and claiming the party is only “atmanirbhar” in elections when the Election Commission supports it.

Sibal’s remarks come shortly after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of attempting to include illegal voters from NDA-ruled states such as Bihar, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh in West Bengal’s electoral rolls to influence the poll outcome.

Speaking at a press conference, Sibal recalled that in November last year, during the Bihar elections, he had released a video showing four trains sent to Bihar from Karnal and other parts of Haryana. He alleged that these trains were intended to transport voters.

“The railway ministry initially stated that the trains were for Chhath Puja. But Chhath Puja had ended in October, so why were the trains sent later?” Sibal questioned. He added that he later released another video in which passengers claimed they were sent by the BJP and were being paid for their participation. The railway ministry did not respond further.

Sibal argued that this shows the BJP is only “atmanirbhar” in elections when it has the backing of the Election Commission.

He further highlighted irregularities in West Bengal, citing at least five individuals who are registered as voters in both Bihar and West Bengal. Displaying their details and EPIC numbers, Sibal claimed that while only a few cases have been detected, there could be thousands more.