'Maha jungleraj': Modi attacks TMC law and order record, frames Bengal polls as fear vs BJP trust

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday turned the Malda gherao of judicial officers into the centrepiece of the BJP’s campaign on alleged lawlessness in West Bengal.

Addressing his first rally in Cooch Behar in North Bengal, he accused the TMC government of running a “maha jungleraj” and framed the 2026 Assembly elections as a direct contest between the “bhay” created by the ruling party and the BJP’s “bharosa”.

In his address, Modi used the Malda incident to sharpen the BJP's twin campaign planks of "poor law and order" and alleged demographic change, besides the issues of safety of women and infiltration from Bangladesh to attack the TMC.

"Just a few days ago, the entire nation witnessed judicial officers being held hostage in Malda. What kind of government is this, where judges and constitutional procedures are not safe? We cannot expect such a government to keep the people of Bengal safe," he said.

Modi was referring to Wednesday night's incident in Malda's Kaliachak-II block office, where seven judicial officers, including three women, were gheraoed for several hours by a mob during hearings on names marked "under adjudication" in the draft electoral rolls prepared during the Special Intensive Revision exercise.

"What happened in Malda is an example of TMC's maha jungleraj," he said, alleging that the ruling party was "bent on carrying out the funeral procession of law and order" in the state.

Modi also sought to frame the contest in binary terms.