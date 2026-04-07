Mamata 'encouraging' infiltration for 'vote bank politics': Union Minister Sanjay Kumar

Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of enabling illegal infiltration for “vote-bank politics,” alleging it poses a serious threat to national security.

Addressing members of the Bengali community in Hyderabad, Kumar urged them to connect with their families in West Bengal and encourage political change in the state.

He claimed that efforts by the Centre to strengthen border fencing are being hindered, while infiltration continues unchecked.

Kumar further alleged that a significant number of Bengali families have migrated to Telangana due to deteriorating conditions in West Bengal. He said the state now requires “security, stability, and strong governance.”

The minister also claimed that prior to 2014, large numbers of illegal migrants from Bangladesh and other countries entered Hyderabad. He accused previous Congress and BRS governments of facilitating their settlement by issuing ration and voter identity cards.

(With inputs from PTI)