Mamata's TMC diverted central funds towards party activities: Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the TMC government in West Bengal, alleging misuse of central funds and a steep decline in the state’s education system.

Speaking to reporters at Kalighat Temple, where he offered prayers alongside BJP candidate Swapan Dasgupta, Pradhan claimed that funds allocated by the Centre for mid-day meals, textbooks, and school uniforms were diverted for “party activities.”

“Education in Bengal has been destroyed,” he said, accusing successive governments of eroding the state’s academic foundations.

Pradhan also slammed the current administration led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, blaming over four decades of “misrule”, including Left Front governance and the TMC regime, for what he described as the decline of a legacy once shaped by figures like Swami Vivekananda and Rabindranath Tagore.

The TMC dismissed the allegations as baseless, countering that the central government has withheld nearly Rs 2 lakh crore owed to the state for various welfare schemes.

Pradhan further alleged irregularities in teacher recruitment, claiming the process has either stalled or been affected by corruption.

Expressing confidence ahead of the assembly elections, he said Dasgupta would secure a decisive victory in the Rashbehari constituency. He added that the polls would revolve around the BJP’s vision of a “fear-free Bengal,” focusing on employment opportunities and women’s safety.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly are scheduled to be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with counting set for May 4

(With inputs from PTI)