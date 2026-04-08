Congress releases second list for Bengal polls, replaces 7 candidates

The Congress on Wednesday announced its second list of candidates for the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, making significant changes by replacing seven names from its earlier list.

The new list covers eight constituencies going to polls in the second phase. Tahir SK has been fielded from Nakashipara, replacing Golam Kibria Mandal, while Asif Khan has been nominated from Chapra in place of Rahidul Mandal. Sunayana Biswas will contest from Minakhan (SC), replacing Barnali Naskar, and Chand Sarkar has been named for Mandibazar (SC) instead of Kaushik Baidya.

In Raina (SC), Pampa Malik has replaced Anik Saha. Abu Bakkar has been nominated from Ketugram, replacing Md Mofirrul Kassem, while Tapas Baral will contest from Ausgram (SC) in place of Nisha Baral. Pranab Bhattacharya has been announced as the party’s candidate from Habra.

This follows the party’s first list released on March 29, which included candidates for 284 constituencies—among them the seven seats that have now seen replacements.

Key names in the earlier list include Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from Baharampur, Pradip Prasad from Bhabanipur, and Mausam Noor from Malatipur. Other candidates include Madhap Rai (Darjeeling), Abdul Hannan (Sujapur), Susmita Biswas (Dum Dum), Gautam Bhattacharya (Diamond Harbour), Souvik Mukherjee (Asansol Dakshin), and Prasenjit Puitandi (Asansol Uttar).

The 294-member West Bengal Assembly will go to polls in two phases, with voting scheduled across 152 constituencies in the first phase and 142 in the second. Counting of votes will take place on May 4.

After failing to win a single seat in the 2021 Assembly elections, the Congress is attempting to revive its prospects in the state. The party is aiming to position itself as a key player and turn the contest into a three-cornered fight involving the ruling Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

(With inputs from ANI)