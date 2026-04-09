'Fooling Muslims is easy': Controversy in Bengal over Humayun Kabir's video, TMC seeks probe

A political controversy erupted in West Bengal on Thursday after an alleged video of Humayun Kabir surfaced on social media, purportedly showing him claiming links with senior BJP leaders and efforts to defeat Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Kabir, who founded the Aam Janata Unnayan Party days after being suspended by the TMC late last year, was also allegedly heard claiming he had communication with the PMO and was advised to coordinate with leaders from other BJP-ruled states.

In the video, which could not be independently verified, Kabir was allegedly heard talking to an unidentified person, outlining a strategy to divert minority votes away from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and claiming support from the Muslim community.

"Fooling Muslims is easy. They are very humble, very innocent. I have caught their emotion through the Babri Masjid issue. Today, every Muslim in the country is with me. If you say anything bad about me, they will attack you. Test and see it," Kabir is heard saying in the video.