Amit Shah vows Ghatal Master Plan rollout in a year, blames TMC for shelving flood plan

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday launched a sharp attack on the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) over governance and flood management in West Bengal, asserting that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), if voted to power, would implement the long-pending Ghatal Master Plan within a year and permanently resolve the region’s flooding crisis.

Addressing a public meeting in the Debra constituency ahead of the Assembly elections, Shah alleged that the TMC government had “trashed” a comprehensive flood management plan proposed by the Centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Today, I also want to speak about the Ghatal floods. After the floods, Prime Minister Modi sent a master plan for Ghatal’s development worth Rs 1,500 crore. The Centre was to bear 60% of the cost, but the TMC government rejected the plan. Do not worry—form a BJP government and we will implement the Ghatal Master Plan within one year and resolve the flood problem,” Shah said.

Earlier in the day, Shah released the BJP’s West Bengal Assembly election manifesto, themed around the vision of “Sonar Bangla” (Golden Bengal). The document outlines what the party describes as a roadmap for a “radical shift” in governance, with a focus on national security, job creation for youth, and women’s safety.

Highlighting key commitments, Shah said the manifesto lists 15 major promises aimed at addressing governance gaps, development challenges, and security concerns in the state.

The political contest is heating up ahead of the 294-member West Bengal Assembly elections, scheduled in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with counting of votes on May 4.

Later, speaking at a programme in Kolkata, Shah said the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) would be implemented in the state within six months if the BJP comes to power. He noted that several BJP-ruled states have already implemented the UCC to ensure a uniform set of laws for all citizens.

“Several BJP-ruled states have implemented the Uniform Civil Code. Within six months, we will implement the UCC in Bengal and ensure a single, uniform set of laws applies to all citizens,” he added.

(With inputs from ANI)