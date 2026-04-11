“No chance for nephew as CM; Mamata’s days in power numbered": Amit Shah

Abhishek Banerjee, TMC national general secretary and MP from Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas, is Mamata Banerjee’s nephew. Both Modi and Shah have launched coordinated attacks on the TMC government, accusing it of lawlessness, infiltration driven by appeasement politics, corruption, scams in teacher recruitment, coal, cattle smuggling, unemployment and concerns over women’s safety during its 15-year rule.

“We have already outlined our stand on infiltration in our election manifesto, the ‘Sankalp Patra’, released on Friday. Our approach is — detect, delete and deport. We will identify infiltrators and drive them out of the country. The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will be implemented to end appeasement politics in the state,” Shah said in Onda.

“More than 300 BJP workers have been killed in poll-related violence. TMC goons believe nothing will happen to them. Those who have harassed BJP workers will be held accountable when the BJP comes to power. On polling day, TMC goons should stay at home,” he said.

“No TMC goon will be allowed to step out to unleash terror or disrupt free and fair polling. The Election Commission is taking adequate measures to ensure voters can exercise their franchise without fear. Once the BJP comes to power, no culprit will be spared and action will be taken in accordance with the law,” the Union Home Minister added.

Referring to recent incidents, Shah said, “Women in Bengal are living in fear after the horrific incidents in Sandeshkhali, RG Kar Hospital, Durgapur Medical College, South Calcutta Law College and elsewhere. Mamata didi, you ask why women step out after 9 pm? Your time is over. Under a BJP government, women will be safe — girls will be able to move freely even at midnight, as our administration will ensure their security.”

Meanwhile, countering the BJP’s attacks, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee said at a rally in Jhargram: “Modi bhai and Amit bhai come only during elections. After that, you won’t see them. They have stopped central funds under various schemes. Trust a cobra, but never the BJP. They want to impose the UCC and erase other religions and traditions. They speak about women’s safety during elections, but we have ensured 37% reservation for women in Parliament and 50% representation in panchayats.”

She further alleged that the BJP, in a bid to win the Assembly elections, had deleted 90 lakh voters from the rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) conducted by the Election Commission of India. “But they will not succeed. The TMC will return to power for a fourth term,” she said.

Banerjee also cautioned party workers and candidates against alleged attempts to manipulate the polling process. “They may resort to slow counting and begin with booths where the BJP is likely to lead. In the evening, central forces may try to intimidate you into leaving. If the lights go off, ensure the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are secured,” she added.