Bengal will reply to 'bombs with votes', says Amit Shah; claims BJP will form double-engine government

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that the people of West Bengal will respond to bombs with votes and bring about a 'double-engine' government for the BJP in the upcoming assembly elections.

Shah made the statement while addressing an election rally at Mayureshwar in West Bengal’s Birbhum district.

In his address, Shah claimed that Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was trying to terrorise the state’s majority community.

He further claimed that this election was for driving out infiltrators from the state and the country.

He said EC has sent adequate central forces to the state to ensure free and fair elections.

"TMC goons should stay home on poll day, else they will be sent to jail after May 4," he added.

(With inputs from PTI)