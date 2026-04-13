Amit Shah bets big on Bengal shift, vows BJP govt after results

Responding to a query on the support the BJP is receiving ahead of the April 23 and 29 polling phases, Shah said the party is witnessing strong backing across the state.

Earlier, addressing rallies in Paschim Bardhaman and Birbhum, Shah accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of turning “Sonar Bangla into syndicate raj,” and said the BJP “will work on building Sonar Bangla” as envisioned by Guru Rabindranath Tagore.

He also alleged that Banerjee had turned the slogan of “Maa, Maati, Maanush” into “mafia, muscleman and money power gang.” “BJP will work on building Sonar Bangla as envisioned by Guru Rabindranath Tagore,” he said.

Shah further accused the state government of failing to provide land for border fencing.

“BSF needs 600 acres of land to fence the border. However, Mamata Didi refuses to give land, which leads to infiltration. Mamata ji shelters infiltrators, and they, in turn, elect her. On 4th May, the BJP Govt is going to be formed, and we will ensure that infiltrators are identified and removed from the country,” he said.

He also claimed that thousands of factories had moved out of the state during the Trinamool Congress rule.

“Mamata Didi has rendered the youth of Bengal—once considered the industrial hub of entire India—jobless,” he said.

The Union Minister reiterated the BJP’s promises of implementing the Uniform Civil Code and the 7th Pay Commission in West Bengal.

“It’s time to say bye-bye to Mamata’s government. Removing Mamata’s government means creating an infiltrator-free Bengal. If you want to remove infiltrators from Bengal, only and only the BJP can do this job,” he said.

(With inputs from ANI)