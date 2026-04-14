Shah promises Gorkha resolution without dividing Bengal, targets TMC

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the BJP would address the Gorkha issue in the Darjeeling hills through constitutional means, ruling out any division of West Bengal.

Speaking at a poll rally in Gangarampur in north Bengal’s Dakshin Dinajpur district, Shah alleged that Aam Janata Unnayan Party founder Humayun Kabir was an “agent” of Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, and claimed that a mosque modelled on the Babri Masjid was being constructed with her consent.

“The BJP won’t allow the mosque to be built,” he asserted.

Shah also said the supply of potatoes from West Bengal to other states would be opened up to ensure farmers get remunerative prices for their produce.

“The BJP will end political violence, syndicate raj, and evict infiltrators from West Bengal after it forms the government,” he said.

Reiterating the party’s manifesto promises, he said an AIIMS, a 600-bed cancer hospital, an IIT, an IIM, and a sports university would be set up in north Bengal.

He added that the Rajbanshi language would be included in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, and that an eco-adventure hub would be developed in Darjeeling.

(With inputs from PTI)