'BJP won't allow Babri Masjid in Murshidabad': Shah again plays polarisation card in north Bengal

KOLKATA: The Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday slammed Trinamool Congress government led by the Chief Minister (CM) Mamata Banerjee accusing it of promoting corruption, scams, lawlessness, appeasement politics triggering infiltration for vote bank, atrocities against women and several other including, poor governance during her 15 years’ regime in the state.
Addressing at the election rallies in Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar districts in West Bengal, Shah again played the polarisation card to woo Hindu voters in favour of the BJP. The Union Minister sharpened his political rhetoric while referring to the plan of Humayun Kabir, who floated his own party (AJUP). Shah said the BJP would never allow him to build the Babri Masjid in Murshidabad. The purported sting operation involving Kabir was part of a conspiracy to defame the BJP, he said.
“Was it not justified for setting up of the Ram temple in Ayodhya? The Mughals, Congress and Didi (Mamata) had been preventing the construction of the Ram temple for the past 550 years. In 2019, you made Modiji a winner for second time since 2014 and he built Ram temple,” Shah said.
“In Bengal, Didi did a drama by expelling her party colleague Humayun, who wants to build Babri masjid. Didi, you get it clear from me no Babri masjid will be allowed to be constructed in Bengal,” he said.
He also claimed that love jihad and land jihad would be stopped in the state if BJP comes to power in West Bengal. People would marry once not more.
“Union Civil Code (UCC) will be implemented to stop love jihad, state government employees will get benefits of the 7th Pay Commission and DA, women belonging to all categories will get Rs 3000 monthly allowance each and will travel by buses without paying fare after BJP forms government in the state,” Shah added.
Alleging Mamata Banerjee government’s stepmotherly attitude he claimed that she did nothing for development in north Bengal. She has spent Rs 5,700 crore for Muslims but for north Bengal the fund is only Rs 1200 crore.
"One of our priorities will be development for the neglected north Bengal districts. A highway connecting Darjeeling in north and Sundarban island will be built under Modiji’s leadership.
West Bengal will head into what is expected to be a crucial election against the backdrop of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state, which has led to the deletion of 91 lakh “absent, shifted, dead and duplicate” (ASDD) and adjudicated voters from the list in two phases on April 23 and 29.
On Monday, Shah, while addressing three election rallies at Mayureshwar and Khayrasole areas of Birbhum district and in Paschim Bardhaman's Raniganj, threatened that people of the state would ‘hang the syndicate and cut money’ promoters upside down if BJP voted to power in the coming elections.
Shah said, “People of West Bengal will reply to bombs and bullets with votes, and pledged the BJP would "hang the syndicate and cut money promoters upside down to make them straight" once the voters oust the Trinamool Congress government". "I want the Trinamool Congress goons to stay inside their homes on 23 April (the first phase of polling), else we will pick them up one by one on 4 May and put them behind the bars," he said on Wednesday.