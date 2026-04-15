'BJP won't allow Babri Masjid in Murshidabad': Shah again plays polarisation card in north Bengal

“In Bengal, Didi did a drama by expelling her party colleague Humayun, who wants to build Babri masjid. Didi, you get it clear from me no Babri masjid will be allowed to be constructed in Bengal,” he said.

He also claimed that love jihad and land jihad would be stopped in the state if BJP comes to power in West Bengal. People would marry once not more.

“Union Civil Code (UCC) will be implemented to stop love jihad, state government employees will get benefits of the 7th Pay Commission and DA, women belonging to all categories will get Rs 3000 monthly allowance each and will travel by buses without paying fare after BJP forms government in the state,” Shah added.

Alleging Mamata Banerjee government’s stepmotherly attitude he claimed that she did nothing for development in north Bengal. She has spent Rs 5,700 crore for Muslims but for north Bengal the fund is only Rs 1200 crore.

"One of our priorities will be development for the neglected north Bengal districts. A highway connecting Darjeeling in north and Sundarban island will be built under Modiji’s leadership.

West Bengal will head into what is expected to be a crucial election against the backdrop of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state, which has led to the deletion of 91 lakh “absent, shifted, dead and duplicate” (ASDD) and adjudicated voters from the list in two phases on April 23 and 29.

On Monday, Shah, while addressing three election rallies at Mayureshwar and Khayrasole areas of Birbhum district and in Paschim Bardhaman's Raniganj, threatened that people of the state would ‘hang the syndicate and cut money’ promoters upside down if BJP voted to power in the coming elections.

Shah said, “People of West Bengal will reply to bombs and bullets with votes, and pledged the BJP would "hang the syndicate and cut money promoters upside down to make them straight" once the voters oust the Trinamool Congress government". "I want the Trinamool Congress goons to stay inside their homes on 23 April (the first phase of polling), else we will pick them up one by one on 4 May and put them behind the bars," he said on Wednesday.