ECI readies for first phase of West Bengal polls, deploys record 2,400 central forces

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) is all set to deploy the highest ever number of central forces in West Bengal, as it has drawn over 2,400 companies of paramilitary from across the country including Assam, with the highest concentration expected in Murshidabad district, officials said on Thursday.

According to them, Murshidabad will see the highest deployment with 316 companies of the forces, including 240 in the Murshidabad police district and 76 in Jangipur, as the district, in the recent past, witnessed several incidents of violence, including clashes linked to protests over the Waqf Act and unrest during the NRC agitation.

A senior ECI official said, “Altogether 2,407 companies of central forces are being deployed in the first phase. The decision has been taken following a high-level vulnerability assessment. This is being done to ensure voters can exercise their franchise without fear.”

As per the plan, Purba Medinipur district is likely to see the second-highest deployment of forces with 273 companies, he said, adding that the district is being closely watched due to the politically crucial Nandigram seat, where Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari is in the fray.

The ECI has divided Uttar Dinajpur into two police districts, with 61 companies earmarked for Islampur and 71 for Raiganj, the official said, while noting that among other key deployments, 125 companies are likely to be stationed in the Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate and 44 in the Siliguri Police Commissionerate. In north Bengal, Darjeeling is likely to have 61 companies, Kalimpong 21, Jalpaiguri 92 and Alipurduar 77, he added.

Polling in the first phase will cover eight north Bengal districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur and Malda, besides Murshidabad and the western districts such as Jhargram, Purulia and Bankura. The voting will also be held in Purba and Paschim Medinipur, Paschim Bardhaman and Birbhum on April 23.

As the campaigning for the first phase has been going with feverish pitch, the CAPFs have already been deployed in many areas with flag marches to instill confidence among voters. “We are committed to ensuring free, fair and peaceful polls. Adequate security arrangements have been put in place across all poll-bound constituencies in the first phase,” the official noted.