Egra neglected, MLA missing: Dibyendu Adhikari targets TMC, promises ‘double-engine’ push

BJP candidate from the Egra Assembly constituency, Dibyendu Adhikari, on Thursday alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) has failed to deliver development in the region, claiming that even the local MLA seldom visits the area.

Addressing residents, Adhikari said, “This place is near Odisha. The TMC has done no developmental work here. Even the MLA does not come to visit this place.”

Exuding confidence ahead of the elections, he said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had given him the opportunity to serve the people and pledged to bring development if elected.

“Now, I have been allowed by the BJP to work for this constituency after winning the elections. Everyone is with us. We will form a double-engine government and work for its development,” said the former Lok Sabha MP.

Polling in West Bengal will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with the results to be announced on May 4.

The state is headed for a high-stakes contest between the incumbent Trinamool Congress, which is seeking a fourth consecutive term, and the BJP, which is aiming to form the government after a strong showing in the previous elections.

(With inputs from ANI)