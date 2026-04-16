Mamata alleges voter deletion 'conspiracy’ via women's quota, delimitation bills

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday alleged that efforts to link bills on amending the women’s quota law with the formation of a delimitation commission were part of a “conspiracy” to remove names from voter lists and introduce the NRC.
Mamata made the remark while addressing a poll rally at Mathabhanga in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district.
She said that attempts are being made to divide India by connecting the women's reservation and delimitation bills.
"Attempts are being made to divide India by linking women's reservation and delimitation bills. Connecting these bills is a conspiracy to delete voters' names and implement NRC," Banerjee said.
Union ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal and Amit Shah moved to introduce three bills in Lok Sabha on Thursday to amend the women's quota law and set up a delimitation commission amid protests by the opposition, which termed the proposed legislation as anti-constitutional.
'The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026', 'The Delimitation Bill, 2026' and 'The Union Territories Laws (Amendment Bill), 2026' were introduced in the House.
The elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly will be held in two phases - on April 23 and 29.
Votes will be counted on May 4.
(With inputs from PTI)