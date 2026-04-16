Parties in Bengal field up to 70 pc candidates with criminal cases, ignoring SC directive

KOLKATA: Leading political parties, Trinamool Congress, BJP, CPI-M and Congress in West Bengal have fielded between 26 per cent and 70 per cent candidates with criminal cases in the upcoming elections across 294 Assembly constituencies, reportedly ignoring directives of the Supreme Court (SC).
The SC, on 13 February 2020, had specifically instructed political parties to give reasons for such nominations and explain why individuals without criminal backgrounds could not be fielded as contestants in polls.
West Bengal Election Watch, a state chapter of the National Election Watch supported by the Association for Democratic Rights (ADR), revealed this finding six days before the first phase of elections in 152 constituencies across 16 districts, Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Uttar Dinajpur, Dakshin Dinajpur, Malda, Murshidabad, Birbhum, Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram, Bankura, Purulia and Paschim Bardhaman, scheduled on 23 April in the state.
The second phase of elections in the remaining 142 seats will be held on 29 April.
Ujjaini Halim, state coordinator of West Bengal Election Watch, during a press conference on Thursday said, “The directions of the Supreme Court have no effect on the political parties in selection of candidates in the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 Phase 1 as they have again followed their old practice of giving tickets to around 23 % candidates with criminal cases. All major parties contesting Assembly elections in the state in Phase 1 have given tickets from 26% to 70% candidates who have declared criminal cases against themselves.”
“The SC in its directions in 2020 had specifically instructed political parties to give reasons for such nominations of candidates and why other individuals without criminal backgrounds could not be fielded as contestants in polls."
"As per the apex court’s mandatory guidelines, the reason for selection has to be with reference to qualifications, achievements and merit of the candidates concerned. During last Assembly elections in 2025 in other states, political parties gave unfounded and baseless reasons like popularity of the persons, their good social works and cases framed against them are politically motivated,” Halim said.
The findings reveal that 294 (20 per cent) out of 1,475 contestants in the first phase polls have serious criminal cases, offences for which the maximum punishment is five years or more.
A total of 1,478 candidates are in the fray in the first phase polls in 152 seats. Analysis of the remaining three candidates’ affidavits could not be conducted as these were not uploaded on the website of the national poll body.
The offences relate to various crimes, including loss to the exchequer, assault, murder, kidnapping, rape, violations under the Prevention of Corruption Act, and crimes against women and children. In several cases, the offences are non bailable.
Murder cases under BNS Section 302 have been declared by 19 candidates in their affidavits. A total of 105 contestants are facing cases such as attempt to murder. Cases related to crimes against women have been registered against 98 candidates, including six who have been charged in incidents related to rape.
According to the findings, 106 (43 per cent) out of 152 candidates nominated by the BJP in the 152 Assembly constituencies have criminal antecedents, while for the ruling Trinamool Congress, 63 (43 per cent) of its 148 nominees are involved in criminal cases.
For CPI-M, 43 (44 per cent) among its 98 candidates fielded in the first phase have criminal backgrounds, while 39 (26 per cent) out of 151 Congress candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.
The role of money power in Bengal elections is also evident as all major political parties have given tickets to wealthy candidates, Halim said.
Seventy two candidates belonging to the Trinamool Congress are crorepatis, while the figures stand at 47 per cent, 33 per cent and 24 per cent for BJP, Congress and CPI-M respectively.
The findings also show that 708 out of 1,475 candidates have declared their educational qualifications between Class 5 and Class 12.
The West Bengal Election Watch has urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to consider permanent disqualification of candidates convicted in heinous crimes such as murder, rape, smuggling, dacoity and kidnapping.
It has also recommended disqualification of persons contesting elections against whom charges have been framed for committing serious criminal offences punishable with a minimum imprisonment of five years.
It further recommended cancellation of tax exemptions enjoyed by political parties that field such tainted candidates.
The Commission and Chief Electoral Officers of all states should make it mandatory in all elections and local body polls to display boards outside each polling station showing a summarised version of contesting candidates’ affidavits filed during the submission of nomination papers.