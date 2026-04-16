Parties in Bengal field up to 70 pc candidates with criminal cases, ignoring SC directive

KOLKATA: Leading political parties, Trinamool Congress, BJP, CPI-M and Congress in West Bengal have fielded between 26 per cent and 70 per cent candidates with criminal cases in the upcoming elections across 294 Assembly constituencies, reportedly ignoring directives of the Supreme Court (SC).

The SC, on 13 February 2020, had specifically instructed political parties to give reasons for such nominations and explain why individuals without criminal backgrounds could not be fielded as contestants in polls.

West Bengal Election Watch, a state chapter of the National Election Watch supported by the Association for Democratic Rights (ADR), revealed this finding six days before the first phase of elections in 152 constituencies across 16 districts, Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Uttar Dinajpur, Dakshin Dinajpur, Malda, Murshidabad, Birbhum, Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram, Bankura, Purulia and Paschim Bardhaman, scheduled on 23 April in the state.

The second phase of elections in the remaining 142 seats will be held on 29 April.

Ujjaini Halim, state coordinator of West Bengal Election Watch, during a press conference on Thursday said, “The directions of the Supreme Court have no effect on the political parties in selection of candidates in the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 Phase 1 as they have again followed their old practice of giving tickets to around 23 % candidates with criminal cases. All major parties contesting Assembly elections in the state in Phase 1 have given tickets from 26% to 70% candidates who have declared criminal cases against themselves.”

“The SC in its directions in 2020 had specifically instructed political parties to give reasons for such nominations of candidates and why other individuals without criminal backgrounds could not be fielded as contestants in polls."

"As per the apex court’s mandatory guidelines, the reason for selection has to be with reference to qualifications, achievements and merit of the candidates concerned. During last Assembly elections in 2025 in other states, political parties gave unfounded and baseless reasons like popularity of the persons, their good social works and cases framed against them are politically motivated,” Halim said.