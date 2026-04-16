SC dismisses plea against EC move to transfer officers ahead of Bengal poll

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a petition contesting the Election Commission’s decision to transfer administrative and police officials in poll-bound West Bengal.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi also observed that the legal question involved would remain open.

The bench passed the order while hearing a plea challenging a Calcutta High Court order dated March 31.

The high court had dismissed a PIL challenging the transfer of officers by the poll panel in West Bengal.

Assembly elections in West Bengal will be held in two phases on April 23 and 29 and votes will be counted on May 4.

(With inputs from PTI)