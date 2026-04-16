Sixteen seats, four elections and no clear winner

NEW DELHI: West Bengal’s 16 seats reserved for Scheduled Tribes have turned into one of the most interesting battlegrounds. In 2006, the Left Front dominated, holding 14 of the 16 seats.

Five years later, that dominance collapsed. In 2011, the Left was reduced to 2 seats, while the Trinamool surged ahead with 13. By 2016, TMC had swept all 16.

Then came 2021. The picture changed again. TMC held on to 10 seats, but BJP broke through with 6—mostly in North Bengal. Behind this back-and-forth lies a deeper story—one that no election has yet settled.

Land, Loss & Long Memories

For decades, governments—both the state and the Union have promised change in tribal areas. The Left, during its long tenure from 1977 to 2011, pushed land reforms under Operation Barga and strengthened panchayats. Many tribal families remained landless or survived as marginal farmers. Displacement added to the crisis.

By the early 1980s, around 1.57 lakh tribals in coal belt had been uprooted by mining. Across India, around 14 lakh tribals were displaced between 1947 and 2000 due to dams, mines and industry—and Junglemahal was part of that story.

Anger did not stay quiet. In the 1970s, the Uttar Bango Tapsili Jati O Adibasi Sangathan, led by Jugal Kishore Raybir in the Dooars, mobilised tribals around demands for land rights and administrative autonomy. These demands were heard, but rarely acted upon.