Adhikari alleges TMC issued fake press cards to influence voters ahead of Bengal polls

Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, on Friday alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) was issuing “fake press identification cards” to its workers to gain access to polling stations and influence the electoral process.

The allegation comes a day after the TMC accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of violating the Model Code of Conduct by “launching a scheme called ‘Matrishakti Bhorsa Card’, promising financial assistance to women, and distributing forms across constituencies in the final days before polling”.

The party described the move as “electoral bribery” and sought action against BJP leaders.

In a post on X, Adhikari claimed that the TMC, in collaboration with political consultancy firm IPAC, was issuing “fake press identification cards” to party workers.

He alleged that these individuals were “posing as journalists” to gain access to sensitive locations, including polling stations and administrative hubs, “to influence voters and manipulate the election process”.