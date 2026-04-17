Mamata backs Women’s Quota Bill, opposes delimitation; accuses centre of misusing agencies

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said the Trinamool Congress (TMC) would support the Women’s Reservation Bill but oppose the delimitation bill introduced in the Lok Sabha by the Narendra Modi government.
The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, which seeks to amend the women’s quota law, was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Thursday following a division of votes.
Alongside it, two ordinary bills—the Delimitation Bill and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, aimed at implementing the revised women’s quota in Union Territories such as Delhi, Puducherry and Jammu and Kashmir—were also tabled in the House.
“We will support the Women’s Reservation Bill, but we are not in favour of the delimitation bill,” Banerjee said while addressing an election rally at the Dum Dum Central Jail ground.
She noted that West Bengal already provides 50 percent reservation for women in panchayats and municipal bodies.
Sharply criticising the Modi government over central agency raids and summons issued to TMC candidates, the chief minister said she had never witnessed such a situation before.
“I charge the prime minister of misusing the agencies,” Banerjee said.
The TMC chief also accused the BJP-led central government of being the “demolisher of democracy.”
Alleging that the BJP was playing a “dirty game,” she said, “These actions will have consequences someday; I will definitely take legal action.”
Referring to an Income Tax raid on TMC candidate Debasish Kumar on Friday, Banerjee said his constitutional right to campaign was being hindered.
Claiming that the BJP was unable to take her on politically, she challenged the party to a direct contest.
“They cannot fight me, so they are disturbing my party and my people,” she said.
(With inputs from PTI)