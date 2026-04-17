Mamata backs Women’s Quota Bill, opposes delimitation; accuses centre of misusing agencies

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said the Trinamool Congress (TMC) would support the Women’s Reservation Bill but oppose the delimitation bill introduced in the Lok Sabha by the Narendra Modi government.

The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, which seeks to amend the women’s quota law, was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Thursday following a division of votes.

Alongside it, two ordinary bills—the Delimitation Bill and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, aimed at implementing the revised women’s quota in Union Territories such as Delhi, Puducherry and Jammu and Kashmir—were also tabled in the House.

“We will support the Women’s Reservation Bill, but we are not in favour of the delimitation bill,” Banerjee said while addressing an election rally at the Dum Dum Central Jail ground.