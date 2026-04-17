TMC slams BJP’s ‘dangerous’ delimitation move, calls it plot to weaken Bengal’s voice

Political tensions in West Bengal have escalated ahead of the Assembly elections, with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday launching a sharp attack on the BJP over the Delimitation Bill. The ruling party described the move as a “dangerous” exercise being advanced under the guise of women’s empowerment to weaken Bengal’s parliamentary representation.

In a post on X, the TMC reiterated that while it supports women’s reservation, it opposes the proposal in its current form.

“In the name of ‘women empowerment,’ @BJP4India is stealthily pushing a dangerous delimitation exercise. Their real agenda is to increase parliamentary seats for BJP-ruled states while punishing and weakening Bengal’s representation. We have always strongly supported women’s political reservation and greater representation. But what BJP is doing now is not empowerment. It is a calculated political conspiracy to reduce Bengal’s voice in Parliament,” the party said.

Asserting that “bullets cannot win here” and that people would deliver a “crushing answer” through the ballot box, the TMC urged the BJP to stop what it called “dirty games” and instead focus on fielding more women candidates if it was serious about empowerment.