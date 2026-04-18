Rs 5,000 for journalists: BJP promises monthly allowance in West Bengal

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday announced that it would introduce a monthly allowance of Rs 5,000 for journalists in West Bengal if it comes to power in the state.

Addressing a meet-the-press at the Press Club in Kolkata, state BJP president Samik Bhattacharya said the benefit would be extended to all accredited journalists.

“There will be no division among journalists; the scheme will be applicable to everyone who meets the eligibility criteria,” Bhattacharya said.

In a lighter vein, he added, “Whether those who write for us or those who write against us—everyone is our friend. We respect your freedom and rights.”

Bhattacharya said the proposed measure is aimed at providing financial support and a sense of security to members of the media fraternity, even if the amount may not be very high.

He added that details of the scheme’s rollout would be worked out and shared at a later stage.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in two phases—April 23 and 29, with counting scheduled for May 4.

(With inputs from PTI)