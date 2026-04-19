Deletion of names has nothing to do with any religion: Poll official

As West Bengal prepares for a crucial Assembly election, concerns around electoral violence and voter intimidation along with SIR process remain central to public discourse.
In this context, Subrata Gupta, a retired IAS officer serving as Chief Central Election Observer, tells TNIE the extensive measures being undertaken by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to ensure free and fair polling across the state. Excerpts:
How is the EC preparing for free and fair elections this time?
There are many initiatives that the EC has taken to ensure free, fair and fearless polls in West Bengal. The Commission is fully conscious of the history of poll-related violence in the state and has accordingly introduced several measures. These include posting one General Observer for every Assembly constituency, one Police Observer for three constituencies, and one Expenditure Observer for four constituencies. In addition, CAPF personnel will be deployed in polling stations, along with webcasting from inside and outside booths.
What are the key measures to ensure voters can cast their votes without fear?
Apart from the observer system, the EC has planned 100% coverage of around 85,000 polling stations with at least half a section of CAPF at each. Quick Response Teams will cover clusters of 10–11 polling stations using GPS-enabled vehicles. A major non-force initiative is simultaneous webcasting from all polling stations, monitored by micro-observers through a three-tier control room system.
What steps have been taken to prevent booth capturing?
Continuous monitoring will act as a strong deterrent. All video footage will be preserved for scrutiny to decide on repolls if necessary. The EC will order repolls wherever malpractice is detected. The definition of booth capturing under Section 135A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 has been expanded to include intimidation or obstruction of voters, even outside polling premises.
How many polling booths are considered highly sensitive?
Practically all polling stations are being treated as sensitive, with CAPF deployment and continuous video monitoring. In particularly sensitive cases, an additional camera may be installed. District administrations have identified over 8,000 “super sensitive” polling stations based on recent developments across most districts.
What is your response to allegations of targeting specific communities in voter roll revisions?
Electoral rolls do not record religious identity, making such targeting impossible. Notices have been issued based on data inconsistencies. In some cases, even hundreds of voters were linked to one person. These individuals have been asked to provide documentation to verify their credentials. I strongly reject any allegations of bias.
Why are many deleted voters reportedly from minority communities?
I do not have data to confirm such claims. Deletions occur when individuals fail to submit documents or when discrepancies stay unresolved. The process is overseen by judicial officers, and it’s incorrect to allege bias.
How did deleted voters participate in earlier polls?
The revision exercise aims to clean electoral rolls that may have contained outdated or incorrect entries, including deceased or shifted voters. In such cases, impersonation may have occurred earlier. The current process seeks to eliminate such anomalies.