Deletion of names has nothing to do with any religion: Poll official

As West Bengal prepares for a crucial Assembly election, concerns around electoral violence and voter intimidation along with SIR process remain central to public discourse.

In this context, Subrata Gupta, a retired IAS officer serving as Chief Central Election Observer, tells TNIE the extensive measures being undertaken by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to ensure free and fair polling across the state. Excerpts:

How is the EC preparing for free and fair elections this time?

There are many initiatives that the EC has taken to ensure free, fair and fearless polls in West Bengal. The Commission is fully conscious of the history of poll-related violence in the state and has accordingly introduced several measures. These include posting one General Observer for every Assembly constituency, one Police Observer for three constituencies, and one Expenditure Observer for four constituencies. In addition, CAPF personnel will be deployed in polling stations, along with webcasting from inside and outside booths.

What are the key measures to ensure voters can cast their votes without fear?

Apart from the observer system, the EC has planned 100% coverage of around 85,000 polling stations with at least half a section of CAPF at each. Quick Response Teams will cover clusters of 10–11 polling stations using GPS-enabled vehicles. A major non-force initiative is simultaneous webcasting from all polling stations, monitored by micro-observers through a three-tier control room system.