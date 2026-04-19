Ethnic aspirations define political loyalty in Bengal's Junglemahal ahead of polls

GOPIBALLAVPUR: On the surface, the political battle in the forest-covered terrain of Junglemahal in West Bengal ahead of the polls seems a power struggle like in any other part of the state, one that's marked with colourful cutouts, festoons and wall graffiti of contesting candidates, flags and banners of warring parties, and fiercely attacking political speeches sprinkled with sharp rhetoric aimed at opponents.

But scratch the surface and out comes a different, and perhaps more crucial, conflict which is not in public view, but one that has the potential to alter the fortunes of the mainstream parties jostling for political space: the simmering undercurrent of the fight for ethnic identity.

Put simply, the political loyalty of the Kudmi-Mahato community, which is fighting for its re-inclusion in the Scheduled Tribe category, seems to have taken a sharp anti-establishment turn in the state this time, while that of the tribal groups, dominated by the Santals, looks divided.

The main reason for Kudmi disillusionment with the TMC government, community leaders say, is its dilly-dallying over sending the clarifications sought by the Centre on the 2022 Cultural Research Institute (CRI) status report on the community, which has a significant population in the region, that has allegedly resulted in the holding up of its notification as a Scheduled Tribe.

"We had decided to support the TMC, if and only if the state cleared the CRI status report. Else, no vote for TMC this time.

We couldn't care less about tribal reservations, and we don't want a share in the tribal quotas of the state.

We only want our tribal status and true identity to be recognised," said Kalyan Mahato, the Jhargram district youth president of the Adivasi Kudmi Samaj.

An agrarian totemic group dependent mostly on forest produce, the Kudmis were removed from India's Scheduled Tribe list in 1950 and are currently engaged in an identity struggle seeking re-inclusion into the list on the grounds that they are an indigenous community, older than some of the recognised tribal groups of the region.