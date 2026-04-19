Mamata ‘conspired’ to stall women’s reservation, alleges BJP chief Nitin Nabin

BALURGHAT: BJP president Nitin Nabin on Sunday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of conspiring with parties such as the Congress to stall the implementation of women’s reservation in legislatures.

Addressing a rally in support of BJP candidate Bidyut Roy in Balurghat, Nabin said removing the TMC from power had become essential to drive out infiltrators from Bengal, prevent demographic change and safeguard national security.

"Despite being a woman, Mamata Banerjee betrayed the women of Bengal by conspiring with parties like the Congress so that the women's reservation bill could not be passed in the Lok Sabha," he alleged.

Urging women voters in the state to "teach her a lesson", he claimed that the TMC government had failed to ensure the safety and security of women, citing incidents such as those at RG Kar Hospital and the medical college in Durgapur.

A Constitution Amendment Bill to implement 33 per cent reservation for women in legislatures in 2029 and increase the number of Lok Sabha seats to 816 was defeated on Friday.

Nabin also accused the chief minister of protecting infiltrators and said the BJP, if voted to power, would ensure good governance.

"Infiltrators will be driven out, and every bona fide citizen will be able to live peacefully in a secure environment if the BJP comes to power," he said.

Nabin said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had delivered on promises and prioritised national security, citing the abrogation of Article 370 and surgical strikes against Pakistan backed terrorists.

"We need a government in Bengal which will ensure the state's well being and security in every aspect," he said.

Appealing to voters to back the BJP, Nabin said, "If not now, then never. Let it be a historic victory. A new dawn will come, and after May 4, a government that will look after the aspirations of mothers, sisters, youth, the elderly and farmers will be installed in Bengal," he said.

At another election rally at Ratua in Malda district, Nabin claimed that the time had come for the chief minister to "bid goodbye".