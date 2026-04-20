CPI(M)'s austere 'paperwallah' candidate in Kharagpur takes on TMC-BJP's political might on bicycle

KHARAGPUR: Beyond the glitz and spectacle of eye-catching campaign drives mounted by candidates of the TMC and BJP in the high-profile constituency of Kharagpur Sadar, a man of quiet bearing -- almost diffident in temperament -- rides his bicycle through the town's winding lanes, carrying out his door-to-door voter outreach ahead of the West Bengal state polls.

For five hours each day, he keeps to this schedule, fitting it in between his daily chores, including trips to the local market for household essentials, and the public meetings he addresses.

Meet 60-year-old Madhusudan Roy, the CPI(M) candidate for Kharagpur Sadar: a whole-time party worker who, for the past 25 years, has steadfastly delivered 'Ganashakti', the party's mouthpiece, to its subscribers across the region every morning.

The party's 'paperwallah' also happens to be the organisation's area committee secretary and is a member of CPI(M)'s Paschim Medinipur district committee.

Roy's candidate affidavit before the Election Commission states he has Rs 13,000 cash in hand and movable assets worth a little over Rs 7.5 lakh.

A bachelor, Roy doesn't own a property, lives with his two younger brothers and has for means of transport, his bicycle.

"The total budget for my election campaign doesn't exceed Rs 7 lakh, which is less than the budget of just the party flags that the TMC and BJP have put up in Kharagpur, and I am not even talking about the money they spent behind their banners, festoons, candidate cutouts, posters, vehicle cost for road shows, massive public meetings and so on," Roy said.