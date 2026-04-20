Lawlessness in Bengal: Rajnath Singh promises ‘Durga Squad’, jobs and pay hike if BJP wins

“Under the TMC government, corruption has increased, land mafias have increased, and nepotism has increased,” Singh said, adding that if the BJP formed the government, “goons and criminals” would either be in jail or “hide inside their homes”.

He alleged that although investments were flowing into other states, investors were reluctant to come to Bengal because of the presence of “goons and criminals” and the absence of protection from the state government.

The senior BJP leader further claimed that law and order had deteriorated sharply under the TMC regime and that women no longer felt safe in the state.

Referring to Banerjee’s slogan, “Bangla Nijer Meyekei Chay”, Singh said, “Even the mothers, sisters and daughters of Bengal do not feel safe today. Murders, loot and crimes are taking place openly.”

He promised that a BJP government would constitute a “Durga Squad” to tackle crimes against women. “For atrocities against women, we will create a ‘Durga Squad’, and anyone who troubles women will be given strict punishment,” he said.

Singh also alleged an “atmosphere of fear” in the state, claiming people were afraid to openly express support for the BJP. He added that politics should be based on “justice and humanity” rather than religion or caste.

Attacking the state government over unemployment, he said many youths from Bengal were migrating to other states in search of work. Promising large-scale recruitment, he said a BJP government would provide five lakh jobs in five years, with one lakh jobs every year.

He also assured state government employees that the BJP would implement the recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission within one-and-a-half months of assuming office.

On infiltration from Bangladesh, Singh alleged that the TMC government had delayed fencing work along the international border. “When I was the home minister, I had asked for land for the fencing along the India-Bangladesh border. The state government said it would provide the land, but did not do so for a long time. Finally, the court had to intervene, and only then was the land provided,” he claimed.

He said the BJP would take stronger steps to stop infiltration and complete border fencing.

The BJP leader also promised to strengthen law and order, ensure remunerative prices for farmers, implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme in the state and make Bengal the number one state in fish production.

“This election is a battle between fear and trust. You have to decide whether you want fear or security, corruption or development, bullying or democracy,” Singh said, urging people to vote for the BJP.

He asserted that a BJP victory would usher in a “new Bengal” and claimed that “the darkness in West Bengal” would end after the election.

(With inputs from PTI)