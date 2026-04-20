Left decline continues in West Bengal

NEW DELHI: Not long before the 2026 West Bengal assembly election was announced, a gathering of CPI(M) leaders in the state produced a moment of unusual candour. Ashok Bhattacharjee—five-time MLA from Siliguri, former state minister, and the most recognisable Left face in north Bengal—made a statement in public: that its own voters had started voting for BJP.

From 2006 to 2021

In 2006, the Left won 233 of 294 assembly seats—the largest majority in the state’s post-Independence history. Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee returned as CM for a second term. Five years later, TMC swept to power. Left’s vote share still stood above 30% in 2011. It fell to 19% in 2016, 5% in 2021.

Between 2016 and 2019, over one crore voters appear to have shifted from LF to BJP. The informal slogan that crystallised the transfer—‘agey Ram, porey Bam’ (first Ram, then Left)—was not ideological. It was transactional. Left’s vote share collapsed from 23% to 7.5% in that single LS cycle. BJP’s shot from 10% to over 40%.

In an interview to Ganashakti before 2019 LS elections, he described BJP’s rise as a “danger” and pleaded with Left voters not to make switch.

2018 Panchayat Election Violence as Turning Point

The 2018 Bengal panchayat elections produced some of the worst bloodshed the state had seen in years. Opposition failed to field a candidate in over 34% of seats—TMC secured a third of the seats uncontested.

Atleast 25 people had died on the poll day.For Left voters the calculation was bleak and simple. BJP seemed the only formidable force capable of physically standing up to TMC cadre. BJP won Tripura that had been under CPI(M) rule since 1993.