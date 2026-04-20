Trinamool Congress moves Calcutta High Court fearing arrests of party workers ahead of assembly polls

KOLKATA: The ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal on Monday moved the Calcutta High Court against the Election Commission of India, fearing that around 800 party workers could be arrested ahead of the first phase of polling in 152 Assembly constituencies scheduled for April 23.

The hearing of the case will be held in the bench of Chief Justice Sujay Paul and Justice Parthasarathi Sen on Wednesday.

Trinamool Congress MP and lawyer Kalyan Banerjee today claimed in the court that the national poll panel has collected names of around 800 workers of the ruling party across the state from the police administration.

He said that they are fearing their arrest and requested the High Court to intervene into the matter.

While addressing an election rally in Birbhum district today, the outgoing Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo said, “They have plans to arrest many persons. I have got a list of their names. They have targeted the Trinamool Congress only. I will not give up and fight against their move.”

“There is a one BJP leader in this Birbhum district who earns crores of rupees from coal, but they are not arresting him. I won’t take his name,” she alleged.

Earlier on 14 April, the CM had alleged that central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have been tasked with arresting her party workers and polling agents ahead of the Assembly elections.