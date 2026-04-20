Trinamool Congress moves Calcutta High Court fearing arrests of party workers ahead of assembly polls

KOLKATA: The ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal on Monday moved the Calcutta High Court against the Election Commission of India, fearing that around 800 party workers could be arrested ahead of the first phase of polling in 152 Assembly constituencies scheduled for April 23.
The hearing of the case will be held in the bench of Chief Justice Sujay Paul and Justice Parthasarathi Sen on Wednesday.
Trinamool Congress MP and lawyer Kalyan Banerjee today claimed in the court that the national poll panel has collected names of around 800 workers of the ruling party across the state from the police administration.
He said that they are fearing their arrest and requested the High Court to intervene into the matter.
While addressing an election rally in Birbhum district today, the outgoing Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo said, “They have plans to arrest many persons. I have got a list of their names. They have targeted the Trinamool Congress only. I will not give up and fight against their move.”
“There is a one BJP leader in this Birbhum district who earns crores of rupees from coal, but they are not arresting him. I won’t take his name,” she alleged.
Earlier on 14 April, the CM had alleged that central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have been tasked with arresting her party workers and polling agents ahead of the Assembly elections.
She had further claimed that the ED and CBI are conducting midnight raids to weaken the Trinamool Congress organisationally before the polls.
Elections to 294 Assembly constituencies in West Bengal will be held in two phases on April 23 and 29.
Addressing poll rallies in Pingla and Jagatballavpur, Mamata had said, “Order has been issued to Trinamool Congress men and agents. Thousands of Trinamool workers will come out if you arrest one person.”
She also referred to her earlier remark at a rally in Khandakosh, where she had warned of a possible “midnight operation”, which observers believe could be linked to Chandel’s arrest.
The Trinamool Congress supremo also alleged that the central agencies’ plan to arrest her party’s polling booth agents to prevent them from manning booths.
“The arrest was made so that our agents cannot sit in polling booths. But we are ready with alternative arrangements. Others will step in if any agent is nabbed. Women may also sit at polling booths if such a situation arises,” she said.