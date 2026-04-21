Commission will 'leave no stone unturned': Gyanesh Kumar on ensuring fear-free, transparent polls in Bengal

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Monday asserted that the Election Commission will “leave no stone unturned” to ensure free and fair Assembly elections in West Bengal.

In a message to officials overseeing the electoral process, the Chief Election Commissioner said that the polls would be conducted in an environment “free of fear, violence, intimidation and inducements”, signalling a zero-tolerance stance on violations.

He also added that government personnel must remain neutral during the process.“No employee of the state government, local bodies or autonomous bodies would be allowed to influence the electoral process in any manner,” Kumar said.

He also called on electors to exercise their franchise without apprehension. “Every elector of West Bengal should exercise his or her vote fearlessly,” he said.

Describing the exercise as a democratic celebration, he remarked, “Chunav ka parv, West Bengal ka garv.”

Polling to the 294-member Assembly will be held in two phases on April 23 and 29, with counting scheduled for May 4.

(With inputs from PTI)