Mamata Banerjee alleges BJP planted 'cherry-picked' officials at airport to delay her flight

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) deliberately attempted to disrupt her campaign schedule by placing “cherry-picked” officials at the airport, causing a delay to her flight.

Banerjee claimed that her aircraft was held on the runway for nearly 30 minutes, adding that a similar incident had affected Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s helicopter earlier. She further accused authorities of creating hurdles in granting permissions for political meetings.

“We had to struggle a lot to get permission for this meeting. They have deliberately tried to delay my programme by stopping me. A BJP leader, who has been assigned poll duties here, is troubling people in this district,” she said, warning that her party would respond “democratically.”

The Trinamool Congress supremo also alleged that false cases were being planned against party workers. “They want to frame our workers in fake cases and arrest them to influence the elections,” she claimed, while urging administrative officials to act impartially.

Addressing a rally in Khardaha, Banerjee appealed to voters to support her party candidate Devdeep Purohit. She also cautioned voters about possible irregularities in the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), urging vigilance during polling and counting.

Stepping up her criticism of the Centre, Banerjee questioned the deployment of armed forces during the election process. “Armoured vehicles have been brought in for the polls. Are the people of Bengal terrorists? The military is meant to protect the country, not interfere in elections,” she said.

She also took aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, raising questions about unfulfilled promises on job creation and financial benefits. “Where are the 24 crore jobs that were promised? What happened to the Rs 15 lakh assurance? People have lost jobs instead,” she said, citing what she described as economic failures.