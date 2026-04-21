West Bengal polls: Thinner roll, thicker contest

KOLKATA: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on December 31, 2025, set an ambitious target for the West Bengal BJP unit, asking it to win at least 20 out of 28 Assembly seats under four Lok Sabha constituencies—Dum Dum, Kolkata North, Kolkata South and Jadavpur—in elections scheduled in two phases on April 23 and 29. The BJP has not won a single Assembly seat in these constituencies in the last two Assembly polls since 2016.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP managed marginal leads in only two Assembly segments—Jorashanko and Shyampukur—both under Kolkata North—while trailing the ruling Trinamool Congress in the remaining 26 seats.

However, following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the deletion of around 91 lakh voters, including more than 63 lakh marked as absent, shifted, dead or duplicate (ASDD) and 27 lakh listed as “under adjudication,” has altered the electoral landscape, improving the BJP’s prospects in some seats under Kolkata North and Kolkata South.

The scale of deletions in several Kolkata Assembly segments has already surpassed the lead margins secured by the Trinamool Congress in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, suggesting a potential shift in political equations and making contests tighter in seats the party had earlier won comfortably.