West Bengal voter awaits Tribunal hearing as thousands face uncertain electoral roll status

KOLKATA: A voter from Berhampore in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district has moved an Appellate Tribunal seeking restoration of his voting rights after alleged wrongful deletion of his name from the electoral roll, even as thousands of similar cases remain pending ahead of the state’s Assembly elections.

In an online appeal filed on April 11, Abdul Tahid Sheikh stated that he is a “bonafide citizen of India by birth” and a permanent resident of his listed address, asserting that he is fully eligible to vote. He further claimed that his name had previously appeared in the electoral rolls, including the SIR list (Serial No. 394, 2002) and the 1995 electoral roll (Serial No. 395). He also cited historical inclusion of his parents in the 1952 electoral rolls, arguing that these records establish his lawful eligibility.

Despite submitting documents and appearing for verification, Sheikh said his case was later placed under the “adjudication” category, after which his name was removed from the voter list.

He has requested the tribunal to overturn the deletion and direct authorities to restore his name in the electoral roll without delay.

However, Sheikh, a sexagenarian from Jadupur Pojadupur village, told his family that he remains uncertain about when his case will be heard. As of Tuesday afternoon, no official hearing notice had been issued, even as the first phase of polling in West Bengal—covering 152 of 294 Assembly constituencies—was just days away on April 23. The second phase is scheduled for April 29.

According to the Supreme Court’s directions, only those voters whose cases are cleared by tribunals by April 21 (for the first phase) and April 27 (for the second phase) will be permitted to vote. The Election Commission is expected to update the rolls accordingly on April 22 and April 28.