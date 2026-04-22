Bengal cut-off clock ticks: On the edge of exclusion, appeals hang

KOLKATA: I, Abdul Tahid SK, the Appellant, am a bona fide citizen of India by birth… and I am fully eligible to be enrolled as a voter.”

With this assertion, Abdul Tahid Sheikh, a sexagenarian resident of Jadupur Pojadupur village, Berhampore in Murshidabad, more than 200 km away from Kolkata, began his online appeal to the Appellate Tribunal on April 11, seeking restoration of his name to the electoral roll.

He stated that his name had been duly recorded in earlier electoral rolls—including the 2002 list (SIR List SL No. 394) and the 1995 roll (SL No. 395). He cited his family’s electoral history: his father, Jamiruddin SK, and mother, Tenu Bibi, were both listed in the 1952 electoral rolls (SL Nos. 101 and 114 respectively), establishing, he argued, his lawful inclusion as a voter. He maintained that he continues to reside at the same address and has not incurred any disqualification under the law.

Yet, despite appearing for verification and submitting documents, his case was placed under the “Adjudication” category, and his name was subsequently deleted. In his appeal, he urged the Tribunal “to set aside the wrongful deletion” and ask authorities to restore his name.

As of Tuesday afternoon, no hearing date had been communicated to Sheikh. This silence comes with barely a day and a half remaining before the first phase of Assembly elections on April 23, covering 152 constituencies in West Bengal. The second phase is scheduled for April 29 across 142 constituencies.