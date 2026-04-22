Campaign without restraint as West Bengal battle hits fever pitch

KOLKATA: The decibel levels refused to dip and the political temperature showed no signs of cooling as West Bengal’s no-holds-barred campaign for the crucial first phase of elections thundered to a close at 6 pm on Tuesday.

What unfolded in the run-up to the April 23 polls was a high-voltage duel dominated by the towering clash between Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, each unleashing relentless verbal broadsides.

The first phase spans 152 assembly constituencies—54 in north Bengal and the rest scattered across politically sensitive districts, including Murshidabad, East and West Midnapore, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, West Bardhaman and Birbhum.

With 1,478 candidates battling it out across more than 45,000 polling booths —each under the watchful eye of dual cameras for webcasting —the stage is set for a fiercely contested showdown.

However, even this massive security apparatus has not muffled the sharp-edged campaign narrative—one that has spiralled around allegations of voter roll deletions, infiltration, tribal discontent, lawlessness, crimes against women, and a litany of corruption charges ranging from the Saradha chit fund scam to coal, cattle smuggling, and the explosive “cash-for-jobs” recruitment scandal. Religious polarisation has also been pushed aggressively to the surface.