Didi ups ante, says none wants BJP to form government

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said no one wants the BJP to form government, asserting that the TMC will return to power in the state for the fourth consecutive term.

Banerjee also urged opposition parties to come together to oust the BJP-led NDA government from the Centre. “We will throw out the BJP from Delhi in 2026,” the TMC chief said, addressing a poll rally at Haldia in Purba Medinipur district.

Slamming the BJP for its ‘chargesheet’ against the TMC rule over alleged financial irregularities and other issues, the CM said she was also issuing a ‘chargesheet’ against the BJP for “taking cut money” (commission) in the Haldia dock complex and adjoining industrial area. Banerjee said several industries are coming up in the state and healthcare facilities are being upgraded.

Addressing another rally at Jagaddal in North 24-Parganas, Banerjee said she has never seen an election for which so many central forces, observers and other officers have been deployed. At Jorasanko in north Kolkata, she criticised the Election Commission for imposing restrictions on riding motorcycles before polling days. “How will people commute, go home from work if they are not allowed to take their motorbikes out?”

At a rally in Bankura, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee hit out at the BJP for “failing” to deliver on its promises, and asserted that the ruling party’s welfare schemes would continue uninterrupted. “Those who could not deliver on basic promises cannot be trusted to provide welfare benefits,” he said.