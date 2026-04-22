'Festival of Democracy, Not Fear': Mamata accuses BJP of using state machinery to influence Bengal polls

Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday voiced strong objections to the deployment of central armed forces during the ongoing Assembly elections in West Bengal, alleging that the BJP-led Union government was using state machinery to influence the democratic process.

Addressing a rally in North 24 Parganas district, the Chief Minister claimed that multiple central forces—including the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), and Border Security Force (BSF)—had been deployed in large numbers for election duty, along with other central institutions such as the railways.

Describing the scale of deployment as “unprecedented,” Banerjee said nearly 200,000 central personnel had been brought into the state. She questioned whether the move was intended to intimidate voters and political opponents. “Elections are a festival of democracy, not for violence,” she said, urging her supporters to file FIRs in case of any alleged harassment.

Taking aim at the BJP, Banerjee challenged the party’s show of strength, asking whether “armoured vehicles or the people” held greater power, while asserting that she remained unfazed by the developments. She also responded to recent remarks by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying warnings of strict action should only follow an electoral mandate.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief further alleged that sections of the state police were acting in favour of the BJP, claiming they were no longer functioning impartially. She called on civil servants, including IAS and IPS officers, to uphold neutrality during the electoral process.

Referring to a recent clash between TMC and BJP workers in Ekbalpore, Kolkata, Banerjee accused the police of selectively targeting her party members and questioned the absence of action against BJP candidate Rakesh Singh.