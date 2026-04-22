TMC alleges BJP misused Railways for voter transport to West Bengal ahead of first phase elections, moves EC

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday lodged a complaint against the BJP, alleging that the party arranged special trains from Surat to West Bengal during the 48-hour silence period ahead of the first phase of the state Assembly elections, and demanded strict action from the Election Commission.

In a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal, TMC MP Derek O’Brien claimed that the BJP and its Gujarat unit had facilitated special train services for migrant workers returning to vote. He alleged that the arrangement included free travel as well as food and refreshments, calling it a violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

O’Brien cited a post on X that featured a video of a departing train, claiming it showed BJP-backed arrangements to transport voters to West Bengal. The post, according to the complaint, suggested that Gujarat BJP members were accompanying passengers and urging them to vote against the TMC.

The TMC leader argued that Indian Railways, being under the Union government, cannot be used for political purposes. He further alleged that the arrangement amounted to misuse of state-controlled resources and provided the BJP with an unfair electoral advantage.

The complaint described the move as propaganda intended to influence voters and sway electoral outcomes. It also stated that even if the BJP had borne the cost privately, providing free transport and related services to voters during elections would still violate Election Commission guidelines.

O’Brien further alleged that the reported arrangements constituted multiple “corrupt practices” under the Representation of the People Act, 1951. He cited provisions relating to bribery, undue influence, and illegal conveyance of voters, arguing that the actions interfered with the free exercise of electoral rights.