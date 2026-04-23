Bengal records 91.78 percent voter turnout in phase 1; highest-ever since Independence: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Thursday said the 91.78 percent voter turnout in the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly polls is the state’s highest since Independence.

Polling in 16 districts began at 7 am on Thursday amid tight security to decide the electoral fate of 1,478 candidates, including 167 women, in 152 of the 294 assembly seats.

"This is the highest-ever percentage in West Bengal since Independence," Kumar said on Thursday evening.

According to updated Election Commission figures, the voter turnout stood at 92.72 per cent.

The second phase of polling will be held on April 29.

Counting of votes will take place on May 4.

Data shared by the Commission showed that the previous highest turnout in the state was 84.72 per cent during the 2011 assembly elections.

In Thursday's polling, women voters outnumbered men in participation, with the female turnout touching 92.69 per cent against 90.92 per cent by male electors.

The turnout of third-gender voters stood at 56.79 per cent.

Kumar and Election Commissioners S S Sandhu and Vivek Joshi monitored the voting through live webcasting from all polling stations, officials said.

They attributed the sharp rise in turnout to a series of voter-friendly measures, including improved voter information slips, reduced number of electors per booth and enhanced assistance for persons with disabilities.

The figures remain provisional as data from some polling stations is still being updated, and postal ballots are yet to be included in the final count, the election officials said.

Later in Kolkata, West Bengal CEO Manoj Agarwal told reporters: "We are satisfied with the efforts that we put in which was reflected in the high voter turnout.

There is always scope for improvement.