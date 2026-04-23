West Bengal Elections

EC suspends all polling staff in Bengal booth for leaving station unattended during voting

According to officials, the entire polling team at booth No. 9 stepped out together around noon, reportedly for lunch, leaving the booth unmanned for a period.
A security official stands guard as people wait in a queue to cast votes during the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly election, in Nandigram, Purba Medinipur district, Thursday, April 23, 2026.
A security official stands guard as people wait in a queue to cast votes during the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly election, in Nandigram, Purba Medinipur district, Thursday, April 23, 2026. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE online desk
Updated on
1 min read

The Election Commission on Thursday suspended all polling personnel at a booth in the Pingla Assembly segment of West Bengal’s Paschim Medinipur district after they allegedly left the polling station unattended during voting hours, an official said.

The Commission also ordered an inquiry into the incident and directed the District Election Officer to submit a report.

According to officials, the entire polling team at booth No. 9 stepped out together around noon, reportedly for lunch, leaving the booth unmanned for a period. The sector officer was also said to be absent at the time.

"Taking serious note of the lapse, all polling personnel, including the presiding officer, have been placed under suspension with immediate effect. A reserve polling party has been deployed," the senior official said.

Polling continued at the booth with the reserve team, he added.

Voting for 152 constituencies was held in the first phase of the West Bengal assembly elections on Thursday.

(With inputs from PTI)

A security official stands guard as people wait in a queue to cast votes during the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly election, in Nandigram, Purba Medinipur district, Thursday, April 23, 2026.
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Election Commission
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West Bengal elections 2026

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