High turnout, divergent verdicts: How voters rewrote power equations in Bengal and Tamil Nadu over the past decade

In West Bengal, voter turnout has remained consistently high, rarely dipping below the 80 percent mark. The 2011 election recorded an exceptionally strong participation rate of about 84.3 percent and marked a watershed moment in the state’s political history, as the Trinamool Congress ended the Left Front’s uninterrupted 34-year rule. This election represented a clear case where high turnout coincided with a decisive political shift. However, the subsequent elections in 2016 and 2021, which saw turnout levels of around 82 percent and slightly above, did not produce similar upheavals. Instead, they reinforced political continuity, with the Trinamool Congress securing successive mandates despite increasingly competitive contests. Early trends from the 2026 election suggest that turnout will once again remain in the same high band, indicating that mass participation has become a structural feature of West Bengal’s electoral landscape rather than an indicator of political volatility.

Tamil Nadu, while also recording relatively high voter participation, follows a different trajectory. Turnout in the state has generally ranged between the low to high seventies, with a peak of approximately 78.3 percent in 2011. That election resulted in a change of government, with the AIADMK displacing the DMK. In 2016, turnout declined to around 74.3 per cent, and in a departure from the state’s long-standing pattern of alternating governments, the AIADMK managed to retain power. The 2021 election saw turnout stabilise at 73.63 per cent and a return to political alternation, with the DMK coming back to power. The ongoing 2026 election is expected to fall within the same turnout range, suggesting a degree of stability in voter participation even as political outcomes remain more fluid than in West Bengal.