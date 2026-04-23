Left supporters escorted by Central forces reach Bengal's Domkal polling booth, cast votes

KOLKATA: Hundreds of villagers, mostly CPI(M) supporters, who had initially decided to stay away from voting due to alleged threats and violence, were escorted by Central forces to a polling booth in Murshidabad district’s Domkal Assembly constituency on Thursday, where they cast their votes.

They had been panicked since Wednesday night after several of their neighbours sustained bleeding injuries during a political clash and decided not to go to the polling booth fearing fresh attacks.

On Thursday, they changed their decision after the Election Commission of India (ECI) assured them of the deployment of Central forces to escort them from their village to the polling booth so that they could vote and return home safely.

The incident occurred in Raipur village, under the Domkal Assembly constituency, considered one of the most sensitive polling areas in West Bengal with a history of poll-related violence causing loss of life.

Several hundred villagers, mostly belonging to CPI(M), alleged that Trinamool Congress workers had been unleashing terror in the area since Wednesday to prevent them from leaving their village to vote.

Ansar Ali, a CPI(M) supporter, alleged that Trinamool Congress men attacked some of their party workers on Wednesday night with swords and threatened others in the village at gunpoint.